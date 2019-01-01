China is willing to work with the United States to implement the consensus reached during talks between the two countries’ leaders in Argentina, the Chinese foreign ministry said in a statement on Sunday.

Ministry spokesman Lu Kang said Sino-U.S. relations had gone through “storms” before, but that a healthy relationship served both countries as well as promoting global stability.

The comments come after Chinese President Xi Jinping told U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday he hoped to push forward a Sino-U.S. relationship that is coordinated, cooperative and stable.