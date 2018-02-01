China ready to increase imports of products from Indonesia

Chinese Ambassador to Indonesia Xiao Qian conveyed China’s readiness to increase imports of products from Indonesia. The ambassador believes there is still plenty of room to increase Indonesian exports to China, given Indonesia’s huge potential in the form of abundant resources and the size of the Chinese market.

“China is ready to cooperate with its Indonesian counterparts for a better future for Chinese and Indonesian society,” Ambassador Qian stated during a press conference at the China International Imports Fair here on Tuesday.

To this end, Qian invited the people of Indonesia to participate in the China International Import Fair to take place on November 5-10, 2018, in Shanghai. The expo will feature goods and services covering smart and sophisticated equipment, clothing, consumer goods, food, agricultural products, creative design, and tourism services, among others.

“This offers an important momentum to inform the people of Indonesia to increase the country’s exports to China through this platform (exhibition),” he emphasized.

He expressed hope that several Indonesians, including businessmen and companies, would participate in the exhibition. “Prepare and take part in the China International Import Exhibition in November,” he remarked.

Deputy Secretary General of the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Chinese Commission Hasan Kosasih pointed out that the exhibition offers a new opportunity to Indonesian businessmen to expand their business and boost trade cooperation between the two countries.

“Industries and entrepreneurs should unite to tap this opportunity to introduce raw materials from Indonesia, such as agricultural products, fisheries, and industry, from our abundant wealth to the people of China,” he stated.

According to Kosasih, from the perspective of the industry and commerce, the Indonesian people should take advantage of such opportunities. Economics and Trade Minister Counselor of the Chinese Embassy Wang Liping noted that China had sent out invitations to more than 200 trading partners in various countries around the world.

So far, he stated that companies from the United States, Japan, Australia, Brazil, Thailand, and others had signed up for exhibitions, while diplomatic staff or delegates from industry associations and governments from Russia, France, South Korea, Israel, and other countries had undertaken field trips.

In addition, China will invite companies from its various provinces and cities to conduct shopping activities at the exhibition. He stated that 150 thousand buyers are expected to attend exhibitions from within and outside China.

In addition to organizing the exhibition of goods and services, China will build a one-stop online to offline transaction platform capable of providing exhibition services and transactions in the network, so that the exhibition can be held smoothly.