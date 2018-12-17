China-Malaysia bilateral trade set to grow

Malaysia’s special envoy to China Tan Kok Wai said from January to September this year, the total Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) flowing into Malaysia was RM48.8 billion and out of this number, RM15.6 billion came from China.

“China has become the largest FDI contributor to Malaysia for the past 2 years and I foresee that China will continue to be the largest FDI contributor for the 3rd consecutive year,” he said in his speech during the launch of the Foton 3S Centre in Shah Alam today.

China has been Malaysia’s largest trading partner for nine consecutive years since 2009.

The total bilateral trade between Malaysia and China has achieved RM290 billion which is 20.6% higher as compared to RM240 billion in 2016.

He added that the government is expecting a stronger bilateral trade relationship which will benefit both Malaysia and China.

Tan said Foton’s long-term plan is aligned with the Malaysian Government’s Policy to form strategic partnerships and alliances to benefit local car manufacturers and assemblers.

Mpire Managing Director Datuk Billy Goh added that with Jack Ma and Alibaba’s involvement in the regional E-commerce scene in addition to projects like the Digital Free Trade Zone (DFTZ), the industry as a whole is set to boom.

“In order to support the growth of E-commerce and tourism, logistics and courier services will play an extremely important role and commercial vehicles will be in demand.“

Foton, the largest commercial vehicle brand in China has set its operations in Malaysia with the launch of its 3S Centre in Glenmarie and the unveiling of two vans, namely the Foton View CS2 4.8 metre panel van (RM85,708) and the Foton View CS2, a 6 metre windowed van which fits 18 seats (priced from RM146,099 to RM 147,658).