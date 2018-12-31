China-India strides on improving relations

The Chinese Foreign Minister Wang-Yi visited India from 24th to 25th December 2018. China and India are trying for some kind of breakthrough in their relations. They are facing many differences and are trying to overcome and improve relations for mutual benefits as well as for regional peace and stability. China-India relations soared on border disputes in the late 1950s that resulted in a full-fledged war fought between the two neighbors in the 60s. Since then, both countries have confronted each other on many platforms, both regionally and internationally. Indian claim over Tibet is the root cause of these problems. India’s invasion of Sikkim and its efforts on influencing Bhutan are also proving to be the bone of contention between the two Asian giants.

India’s tilt toward the US and signing an agreement with the US as “Major Defense Partner” and joining Indo-Pacific Alliance along with Japan, Australia, and the US, are all major hurdles for the restoration of trust between the two. The cooperation between the US and India is of course welcomed by the world, but when the intent is clear to curtail and contain, doubts arise. In fact, the US has been helping India out of the way to pose as a counterbalance of power to curtail China. India has become the second largest recipient of US assistance only after Israel. Either it is economic assistance or Military assistance, the US is providing India hi-tech and advanced technologies for civilian as well as military purposes. Furthermore, India’s open opposition to BRI and CPEC has also aggravated the tense environment.

“Your neighbor is your natural enemy and the neighbor’s neighbor is your friend”; said Chanakya. India seems to follow this policy, India is building strong ties with the countries around China, like, Japan and Vietnam especially. India is establishing a military built-up around China and is strengthening its military presence in the Pacific Ocean exponentially. Indian development of infrastructure along the border with China and military installations are also becoming increasingly worrisome for China.

China as per its wisdom, “Thousands of Friends, Zero Enemy” wants to normalize relations with all nations including India. On the other hand India with its huge population of 1.1 Billion almost, is a very attractive market for China. Most of the infrastructure in India is outdated and needs to upgrade on an urgent basis. China has eyes on its infrastructure development and has an edge over other nations in infrastructure development Industry.

China does not want to indulge itself with any country in hostilities or confrontation and wants to develop its geo-economy and geopolitical standing. Till the time, China gains all its major milestones it has planned for itself, it may not involve in any kind of confrontation with any nation on the earth.

On the other hand, most countries around India, either it be Nepal, or Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Myanmar or Bhutan, all enjoy good relations with China. China is investing heavily in all these countries. China is pro-actively pursuing “BIMC” (Bangladesh, India, and Myanmar, Economic Corridor, one out of 6 planned corridors under BRI).

To understand this Indian behavior, we need to understand the basics of Indian foreign policy as laid down by the ancient military and diplomatic genius Chanakya. Chanakya said, “Your neighbor is your natural enemy and the neighbor’s neighbor is your friend.” This was the basic thought behind Chanakya’s theory and other clauses revolved around this basic principle. Samsraya, or the principle of alliance-building, is that states seeking the protection of a stronger king could enter alliances or by signing treaties. Indian behavior with its all neighbors in the past was not so good and its ill-motives made its neighbor suspicious. The “Greater India” or popularly known as “Akhand Bharat” is their rallying call, India’s fundamentalist groups have always pushed to invade all neighboring nations. The recent arms built-up are especially alarming and an indication of its motives.

Historically, India, always tilted toward the super powers and any country whom, it may get more benefits. One way for China, to attract India, may be, to offer much more than what India is receiving from US, Russia or any other country. Indians always worship anything stronger than them, and suppress any one weaker than them. They make promises under certain circumstances, but always turn down its implementations. They cannot be trusted. India has been violating human rights in its own country and victims are his own minorities. Especially, its true face has been exposed, when UN was describing human right violations in Kashmir, and could not control his emotions and crying.

It is Chinese policy and in its best interest to attract India. China may try to strengthen its economic ties and may even succeed, but a long-lasting relationship as a friendly neighbored seems only like a distant dream. As both countries have a divergence of interests on many fronts. However, it is desired that a normal working relationship may ease down tensions in this region.