

US-based energy company Chevron Pacific Indonesia (CPI) committed to recovering the land contaminated by crude oil, which was the waste material, before the end of the contract in Rokan Block, Riau Province in 2021.

“As the operator, we abide by the contract of work with the Indonesian government. CPI also commits to carry out the safe operation of oil and gas for the sake of the environment,” said CPI Manager Corporate Communication Sonitha Poernomo when asked for confirmation in Pekanbaru, Tuesday, January 22.

Sonitha explained Chevron Pacific Indonesia had restored lands contaminated by crude oil based on the recommendation issued and permitted by the Upstream Oil and Gas Regulatory Special Task Force (SKK Migas) and the Environment and Forestry Ministry.

Chevron Indonesia, she added, had earmarked some US$3.2 million for the restoration of lands that contained hazardous and poisonous waste (B3 waste) in Riau.

Based on The Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources (ESDM) data, collected by Antara today, in addition the land restoration, Chevron Pacific Indonesia had also disbursed around US$1.4 million for cleaning the remaining waste of B3 waste operation.