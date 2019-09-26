Hong Kong’s leader Carrie Lam has made her first attempt to pacify widespread protests through direct talks with members of the public, more than four months after the city of 7.4m was swept up in violent anti-government protests.

The 150 people were randomly selected for a community “dialogue” with Hong Kong’s chief executive on Thursday, days ahead of a sensitive celebration in Beijing marking the 70th anniversary of the founding of China.

Speakers at the talks, in a tightly guarded stadium, raised a range of issues but many lingered on the question of why police have been allowed to exercise excessive force on protesters. One speaker stated brusquely that he did not believe Ms Lam had any control over the city’s political situation, referencing a popular view that leaders in Beijing are now calling many of the shots in the city.

The prolonged unrest has become China’s most serious political crisis in a generation and the greatest test to the so-called “one country, two systems” regime that has allowed Hong Kong autonomy from mainland China but has still curbed free elections in the city.

The highly managed talks, in which 30 people were each given three minutes to ask questions of Ms Lam, come on the eve of China’s largest national celebration in several years, in which Chinese president Xi Jinping will preside over a massive military parade through central Beijing.

Disorder in Hong Kong has the potential to overshadow global coverage of the event and embarrass China’s leadership. A firework display over Hong Kong’s harbour has been cancelled in order to avoid a large public gathering but mass protests are still expected across the territory, which was handed over from British control to China in 1997.

Ms Lam said in September that she would withdraw the controversial extradition bill that ignited the protests in June. The bill would have allowed criminal suspects to be sent to mainland China to stand trial in courts controlled by the Chinese Communist party. Withdrawal of the bill is one of five demands many people in the city have insisted be met before they end the protests.

Among the other demands are an independent investigation into police brutality and universal suffrage for elections. Talks with the public have been interpreted by experts as a last-ditch attempt to ease tensions in the city before the sensitive 70th anniversary celebration on October 1.

“[October 1] will be a very critical moment,” said Ivan Choy Chi-keung, a senior lecturer at the department of government and public administration at the Chinese University of Hong Kong. “She cannot stop anything from happening on October 1 but she has to at least show Beijing that she is putting up an effort.”

Ms Lam opened the talk with a broad, confident smile but often resorted to lines that she has repeated in press conferences earlier in the year. “One country, two systems has not changed its nature but it has its bottom line,” Ms Lam said. “I would like to ask everyone of you to respect the bottom line of one country, two systems.”

As the talks ended on Thursday, several participants inside the stadium chanted slogans and heckled Ms Lam, and an angry crowd tried to block her exit. Most hurled insults at riot police stationed outside while masked demonstrators tried to smash windows with bricks ripped from the pavement.