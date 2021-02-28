The influence of the US is much diminished in this region, far lower than the last time it imposed wide-ranging economic sanctions in the 1990s.

Yet even those sanctions, which helped cripple the Burmese economy, had little influence on the decisions made by the then-ruling junta.

The more limited, targeted sanctions imposed now are intended to hit only those directly involved in the coup and the military’s businesses, but will likewise do little to change minds in Nay Pyi Taw.

The crisis has come very early in the Biden administration just as it was beginning to formulate a new approach to the Asia-Pacific region, one which is supposed to emphasize democratic values and also working in co-operation with regional partners like the 10-member Association of South East Asian Nations (Asean).

But, like China, Asean will not sign up to an approach based on sanctions and condemnation of the junta.

Beijing to tread carefully

China looks like a winner from the coup, as the one superpower willing to engage with the new regime and keep supplying it with weapons and investment.

However, it is no secret that China was more comfortable dealing with the National League for Democracy (NLD) government, under which relations had been getting warmer, than with an unpredictable military regime which has a deep historical mistrust of its larger neighbor’s influence, especially over some armed insurgent groups on their common border.