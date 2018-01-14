Burma admits troops were involved in killing Rohingya Muslims found in mass grave

Burma has admitted that its troops were involved in the killing of ten Rohingya Muslims who were found in a mass grave last month in the country’s northern state of Rakhine, where its military has been accused of ethnic cleansing.

In a rare admission of guilt, the Defence Ministry Information office released a statement on Facebook stating that its forces had killed ten suspected terrorists in the Inn Din village of Maung Daw Township on September 1.

“Action will be taken against the villagers who participated in the case and the members of security forces who broke the Rules of Engagement under the law,” the statement said.

The military claimed that they had rushed to Inn Din to protect frightened Buddhist villagers and had been attacked by “200 Bengalis” with sticks and swords, ten of whom were arrested and accused of having links to terrorists.

As troops were over-stretched with trying to maintain peace “the decision was made to kill them at the cemetery” rather than take them to the police station.