They’ve helped BTS break global records for engagement on Twitter. They’ve banded together for good causes, such as raising money and planting trees in BTS’ honor. They’ve even bought a billboard in New York’s Times Square.

And — most significantly for BTS fans — they’ve contributed to making the group one of the biggest boy bands in the world.

But who are BTS ARMY — and why are they so dedicated?

Joining the club

Being ARMY is easy: you just need to like BTS.

Since the start, BTS have courted ARMY online. Without the connections and financial backing of the major labels, BTS’ agency Big Hit Entertainment had to rely on social media.

That created a kind of intimacy with fans, adding to their popularity. On Twitter, BTS now have the biggest following of any K-pop group.

The most hardcore fans can pay about $30 to get an official membership, including access to early concert tickets and handwritten birthday wishes from BTS. But if a member violates official membership guidelines — such as intentionally boarding the same plane as the band — they could find their membership rescinded.

It’s not all fun and games, though. Being a dedicated member of BTS ARMY — whether officially or unofficially — can mean a lot of work.

On top of her three part-time jobs, official ARMY member Quinde used to run a fan base website.

Every day, she spent hours chatting with fellow fans on messaging app Slack, planning everything from the hashtag for singer Jin’s upcoming birthday, to how fans could help get BTS a Grammy.

Running the fan base was “amazing,” but it was also tiring work, Quinde said. She’s now taking a break from the demands of fandom as she feels that others are supporting them too. “I can kind of rest assured,” she said. “They’re in good hands.”

The power of streaming

For many ARMY, their self-assumed responsibilities are simple: stream the band’s songs and videos as many times as possible so their idols stay at the top of the music charts.

Ahead of an album or single launch date, the South Korean arm K-ARMY divide and conquer, releasing lists of songs that must be streamed endlessly. Dedicated ARMY members source phones from their friends and family members, and log into multiple accounts to optimize their streaming abilities.

Members of Korean K-pop group BTS arrive on the red carpet during the K-CON 2014 at the Los Angeles Memorial Sports Arena on August 10, 2014.

Whenever BTS released an album, 22-year-old Lee Siwon posted a status on messaging platform KaKao Talk, a popular chat site in South Korea, saying that she was unable to call or check messages because she would be busy streaming BTS’ songs over and over.

“I’ve activated all my old phones and the ones in my family to stream songs,” said Lee, a 22-year-old member of K-ARMY. “I felt like BTS and I were inseparable, so that made me try harder for their success.”

Park Semi, who has been a K-ARMY since 2016, has been playing the music video for “Boy with Luv” every day for the past five months. Most of the time, she hasn’t even been watching it — it’s all about getting more views on YouTube.

Lee Siwon at Wembley Stadium in the United Kingdom.

“I think everyone who is a regular member of the K-ARMY will be doing the same,” she said.

Among fellow K-ARMY, a screenshot of the number of streams you rack up is considered a badge of honor, proof of how hardcore a fan you are. Park herself has done it: “I have streamed earlier songs of BTS over 20,000 times.”

Agency involvement

The efforts of ARMY like Park and Lee have paid off.

BTS has won the Billboard Music Award for Top Social Artist three years in a row. The group’s latest record, “Map of the Soul: Persona,” recently became the best-selling album of all time in South Korea, with more than 3.3 million copies sold. And one of the songs on the album, “Boy with Luv,” holds the record for the most YouTube views within 24 hours (74.6 million).

But none of this was done at the behest of BTS’ management, Big Hit Entertainment. Big Hit have courted fans with their social media strategy and have simplified the process of becoming an official ARMY, but they don’t mandate constant streaming.