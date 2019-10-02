Amnesty International Belgium has renamed a street in Brussels to mark the one year anniversary of the “extrajudicial execution” of late Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi in a Saudi embassy.

Members of the humanitarian rights group replaced the street name plaque on Avenue Franklin Roosevelt with a plaque reading Avenue Jamal Khashoggi on Wednesday morning. The group’s chosen avenue is where the embassy of Saudi Arabia in Belgium is located.

The unveiling of the plaque was meant to mark the first anniversary of what the group referred to as the “extrajudicial execution” of Khashoggi, who was murdered and dismembered inside the embassy on 2 October 2018, and whose body has not been recovered.

The murder of Khashoggi, who was often critical of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman, prompted condemnation from the international community, sparking allegations that the murder had been the result of high-ranking orders.

The group’s initiative comes days after bin Salman said he took “full responsibility” for the murder as Saudi leader but denied allegations that he had ordered or been aware of it. Amnesty International said the crown prince’s statements would remain nothing more than a “communications stunt” if they were not accompanied by “firm, determined, and immediate action.”

Saudi Arabia has charged 11 suspects in the murder in a trial that Amnesty International said was being held “behind closed doors” and which was characterised by a “high degree of opacity,” an online statement read.