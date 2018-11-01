British woman charged with murdering her husband on Malaysian resort island of Langkawi

A British woman was charged Tuesday with murdering her husband, who was found stabbed to death at their home on the Malaysian resort island of Langkawi.

Lawyer Sangeet Kaur Deo said Samantha Jones, 51, was asked by a court official if she understood the charge and that her client said yes.

Police found a blood-stained kitchen knife in the couple’s home, where John William Jones, 62, was found dead on October 18 with a stab wound to his chest.

“She is very, very overwhelmed. It is her husband at the end of the day. She is also grieving for him despite the circumstances of the case but she is holding up,” Kaur said.

Police earlier said Jones confessed she stabbed her husband in the chest during a heated argument.

The couple moved to the tropical island 11 years ago under the Malaysia My Second Home programme, which gives foreigners long-staying visas.

Kaur said Jones did not enter a plea as the magistrate court has no jurisdiction to hear a murder case and that the case is expected to be transferred to the high court.

The next court hearing is on November 29 where prosecutors are expected to provide the defence with the postmortem, forensic and other related reports, she added.

Murder carries a mandatory death sentence by hanging in Malaysia but the government plans to abolish the death penalty for all crimes. All executions are being put on hold pending changes to the laws.