Borobudur temple prepares mitigation for volcano impacts

REPUBLIKA.CO.ID, SLEMAN — Borobudur Temple’s operator, PT Taman Wisata Candi (TWC) Borobudur, has prepared to mitigate Mount Merapi eruption’s impacts on the temple. PT TWC Borobudur’s corporate secretary Ahmad Muchlis noted here on Sunday, they had prepared some mitigation procedures, including some cover for the stupa and floors of the temple, since the authority issued alert warning on May 21.

On May 24, volcanic ash from the eruption of Mount Merapi had reached Borobudur temple in Central Java. Muchlis added that the operator will continue to work with Borobudur Conservation Office to prepare the mitigation following Mount Merapi’s status update.

Fortunately, Muchlis pointed out that recent volcanic activities of Mount Merapi was not affecting tourist’s visit to Borobudur temple. “It doesn’t have any effect to visitors of Borobudur temple, either of domestic or foreign tourists,” he said.

However, he hopes that Mount Merapi’s status will be back to normal as its disaster risks might have impacts on the temple.

Located in a border area of Central Java and Yogyakarta Province, Mount Merapi had been erupting phreatically since May 11, that followed by frequent volcanic and tremor quakes.

The Yogyakarta’s Vulcanology and Geological Disaster Mitigation Office had increased the volcano’s status from normal to alert warning on May 21.