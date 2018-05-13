Bomb attacks at 3 churches in Indonesia kill at least 2

image: via TribunNews
JAKARTA, Indonesia  –  Media reports say three bomb attacks on three churches in Indonesia’s second largest city of Surabaya have killed at least two people.

El Shinta radio station says the almost-simultaneous attacks occurred during Sunday morning Masses.

The latest attacks in predominantly Muslim Indonesia came days after police ended a riot and hostage-taking at a detention centre near Jakarta that left five dead and five injured. The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility.

Indonesia has carried out a sustained crackdown on militants since bombings by al-Qaida-affiliated radicals in Bali in 2002 killed 202 people.

