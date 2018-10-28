BMKG Predicts Possible Storm in Parts of Jakarta

Jakarta – The Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) announced in its official website that parts of Jakarta will be raining from noon until the evening on Saturday, Oct. 27.

Local rain is expected to shower over West, South, and East Jakarta, while Central Jakarta will experience light intensity rain. Meanwhile, skies over North Jakarta and the Seribu Islands (Thousand Islands) will be cloudy and overcast.

BMKG also released an early warning for a possible short duration storm in South and East Jakarta during the afternoon with a humidity level of 75-95 percent.

BMKG’s early warning will also be effective for neighboring areas such as Bogor, Bekasi, Depok, and Tangerang.