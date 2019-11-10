The protest in Chile was initially triggered by an increase in metro fares (public transportation) then developed into a wider complaint over the cost of living and inequality.

In the days of demonstrations, looting and arson occurred during demonstrations.

The Chilean military has taken over security in Santiago, which is now in a state of emergency with curfew rules and 20,000 police deployed to the streets.

Chile is one of the richest countries in Latin America but also one of the highest levels of inequality. Chile has the worst level of income equality among 36 member states of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).

The President of Chile briefly announced reforms aimed at ending the protests, including increasing basic pensions and minimum wages. But his efforts apparently did not help much in quelling riots.

Then Chilean President Sebastian Pinera revoked the emergency status, on Monday 28 October 2019, which was implemented more than a week.

Revocation is not effective because protests are still ongoing in a number of regions in Chile.

The decision to revoke the emergency status at dawn, which was made two days after more than one million demonstrators took to the streets of Santiago, was taken after the curfew rules were lifted on Saturday 26 October.

“Emergency status will be revoked for all regions and cities,” wrote a message on the official Twitter account of the Chilean presidential office.

One day before the lifting of the emergency status, Pinera had “called on all ministers in the cabinet to resign” in order to form a new government.

Sunday 27 October, thousands of demonstrators flocked to the Congress building in Valparaiso, which is about 120 kilometers from the capital city of Santiago.

At least 17 people have been killed and hundreds injured since the wave of protests in Chile began more than a week ago.

Anarchism and Theft

On Friday (11/08/2019), a mob set fire to a university and pillaged a church.

The incident began when a mob clashed with security forces in front of Pedro Valdivia University. Raging mobs broke through the Chilean police barricade and then set fire to a 100-year-old university building.

Firefighters have difficulty putting out fires. This is because the masses prevented the blackout effort.

The mob then looted the church of La Asuncion which is not far from the University of Pedro Valdivia. The church is one of the historic buildings built in 1876.

The police said, the mob looted antiques in the church, such as furniture and lamps.

Refuse to Resign

The President of Chile, Sebastian Pinera, insisted he would not resign from his position despite facing massive demonstrations.

The affirmation was conveyed by Pinera in an interview.

When asked whether he would step down from his post, Pinera confidently replied: “No.”

“These problems have accumulated over the past 30 years. I am responsible for a part of it and I consider it my responsibility, but I am not the only one (responsible),” said Pinera.

Global Demonstration Trend and Proxy War

In Chile, the issue of welfare and the difficulty of living costs, made the mass movement expanded massively. Although covered with violence and casualties.

The background of the problem seems to be at a fundamental level.

The increase in public transportation tariffs, (which are now suspended) seems to be only a small explosion which later in the journey, causing greater turmoil. Related to welfare.

The steps taken by the President of Chile, by implementing reforms in his administration, are considered to be too late.

Also in tune with the global demonstration trend, as happened in Egypt, Hong Kong and Indonesia several months ago, felt directly or indirectly, has triggered a wave of global demonstrations in many countries, including Chile.

Geopolitical conditions that continue to move quickly and are overshadowed by the “cold war of economies between China and the US”, also contributed to the escalation of global economic tensions at different frequencies in several regions.

And it all raises one speculation, which is to cause or be caused by, proxy war.