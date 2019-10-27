On October 20, 2019 Police found large numbers of petrol bombs and paint balls in taxis and 7-seat vehicles on Lo Fai Road in Tai Po at 12:30 at night. 42 petrol bombs, two blow torches and materials used to make paint balls were found in both vehicles. In addition the police also secured 16 cans of paint, 5 bottles of Turpentine, masks, rubber gloves, saline, 3 walkie talkies and a box of nails used to pierce tires.

The police arrested the two 31-year-old and 34-year-old drivers respectively for possessing offensive weapons. Police suspected that the two vehicles were in the midst of transporting weapons to various protest zones to be placed by rioters.

Then on October 21, 2019, MTR announced that the West Rail Line Yuen Long MTR Station would be closed from 2 pm onwards today, passengers were advised to use other transportation.

At the same time, rioters destroyed and damaged many MTR stations, banks and shops. Gasoline bombs were thrown at various locations that caused fires. Water cannon and armored vehicles were used by riot police to begin cleaning in various districts while indelible blue water cannons were deployed in several locations.

Around midnight, a riot police officer suddenly threw tear gas canisters at about 20 reporters near the Sino Center in Mong Kok. The head of a female reporter was hit by a tear gas canister, but fortunately she did not suffer any injuries because she was wearing a headgear. Around 1am, there were still a few protesters gathered at the intersection of Argyle Street and Nathan Road.

At around 2am, protesters left the Prince Edward MTR station and two civilians were seen clearing the debris left by the protesters.

Around 2am, the fire alarm at the Yoshinoya restaurant branch on Nathan Road rang. Firefighters rushed to the scene and found 3 South Asian men armed with knives searching the restaurant. They managed to escape from the scene before the police were notified. Moments later, riot police arrived at the location and closed the area. No one was arrested and no known total loss due to burglary.

Western hypocracy

Meanwhile the Chinese Government and state-run media have accused Western countries of being hypocritical in their attitude to violent protests in Spain, Chile and Hong Kong for some time.

Some articles say that demonstrations in Europe and South America are a direct result of Western tolerance of the Hong Kong riots.

Speaking to reporters on Monday night, Foreign Ministry spokesman Hua Chunying said that responses by Western countries to the protest showed “democracy and human rights are only a cover for Western intervention in Hong Kong affairs.”

More and more people have come to realize that the “human rights”, “democracy” and “beautiful scenery” reported by some Western politicians are only an illusion as a mirage in the desert, “he said.

In a commentary published in the government-run Beijing News on Sunday, former Chinese diplomat Wang Zhen wrote “the disastrous effects of the ‘Hong Kong chaos’ have begun to affect the Western world.”

Over the past week, protesters have clashed with authorities in all three locations for different reasons, but Chinese state media alleged that demonstrators in Chile and Spain took their cues from Hong Kong.

Hong Kong protests have become increasingly destructive in the past month, with widespread vandalism and damage to shops deemed pro-Beijing during the demonstrations.

According to Wang, protesters in Spain have begun to adopt Hong Kong tactics, including the slogan “Be Water” to avoid the police.

In Chile, the military issued a curfew for the capital city of Santiago after a prolonged demonstration against rising public transportation costs. Three people were killed in a supermarket fire in the city on Sunday.

And on the same day, an editorial in the Global Times government-owned tabloid accused Hong Kong protesters of “exporting the revolution to the world.”

“The West is paying a price to support the unrest in Hong Kong, which is rapidly fomenting violence in other parts of the world and predicting political risks that the West cannot manage,” the editorial said.

The United States has repeatedly voiced support for Hong Kong protesters, to the anger of the Chinese government.

On October 14, the US House of Representatives even passed a law to support Hong Kong activists. In a video editorial posted to the official Global Times Twitter on October 17, editor Hu Xijin suggested protests could spread throughout the West.

“There are many problems in the West and all kinds of hidden dissatisfaction. Many of them will eventually manifest in the manner of Hong Kong protests,” he said.

Then there were a series of bloody attacks on pro-protesters and pro-Beijing supporters in Hong Kong this month. On October 12, a police officer slashed his neck while walking through a subway station, leading to two arrests. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

In comments published in the People’s Daily, the official mouthpiece of the Chinese Communist Party, academics at Fudan University in Shen Yi accused the West of “double standards” in its response to protests in other countries.

“We still remember that certain people in the West called the big demonstration in Hong Kong ‘a beautiful sight to see’,” Shen wrote, before asking whether the same commentators would support the Catalan protest.

“If not, they apply double standards to the problems of Hong Kong and Catalonia.”

In a separate opinion published in the People’s Daily on Friday, Wang, the former diplomat, asked why Hong Kong protesters were described as “freedom fighters and democracy,” while in Spain the Catalan demonstrators were “separatists.”

Hong Kong Black Bloc Group

“If we burn, you burn with us. Destroying yourself together.” (Lam Chao.)

The slogan is now being voiced by Hong Kong’s black bloc – a raging mob linked to black-shirt protesters – making their first appearance on a rainy Sunday afternoon, written on the wall in Kowloon.

Unraveling the slogans is very important to understand the callous street violence that was released even before the anti-mask law was passed by the Special Administrative Region (SAR) government came into force at midnight on Friday, October 4.

Now the situation has changed dramatically from the start of the summer of non-violent demonstrations. The black block sees violent intervention as the only way to achieve their goals.

For black bloc groups, arson is about them – not Hong Kong, cities and hardworking people.

Cognitive rigidity is a euphemism when applied to the rules of the masses, which is basically a religious sect. Even trying to start a civilized discussion with this group is hopeless. The now paralyzed Hong Kong government has at least succeeded in defining them precisely as “rioters” who have plunged one of the richest and safest cities so far on the planet “into fear and chaos” and committed “atrocities” that “far beyond” the bottom line of civilized society. ”

“Revolution in Hong Kong”, the preferred slogan before, is now utopian, because democratic values ​​have been destroyed by massive destruction, public commons; throwing petrol bombs at police officers; and beating citizens who do not follow the script. these gangs who rampage, living, in Central and Kowloon, and also in RTHK, which broadcasts tantrums in real-time, are mind-numbing experiences.

A sketch has described the basic profile of thousands of young demonstrators on the streets who are fully supported by a group of teachers, lawyers, judges, civil servants and other liberal professionals who quietly ignore all acts of destruction and violence provided they are anti-government.

But the key questions should focus on the black bloc, their mass rules about rampage tactics, and who is funding it. Very few people in Hong Kong are willing to discuss it openly.

And in fact, starting from members of the Hong Kong Football Club, entrepreneurs, art collectors, and social media groups that are well informed, very few people in Hong Kong – or throughout Asia for that matter – even know what a black bloc group is about.

Black bloc may not be a global movement; they are a tactic employed by a group of protesters – although intellectuals have sprung up from the strands of different European anarchism mostly in Spain, Italy, France and Germany since the mid-19th century.

The tactic is quite simple. You dress in black, a ski mask or balaclava, sunglasses, and a motorcycle helmet. As much as you protect yourself from police pepper spray and / or tear gas, you hide your identity and melt into the crowd. You act as a block, usually a few dozen, sometimes a few hundred. You move quickly, search and destroy, then disperse, regroup, and attack again.

From the beginning, throughout the 1980s, especially in Germany, this was a kind of anarchist urban guerrilla infarction tactic used to counter the excesses of globalization and also against the rise of crypto fascism.

But the black bloc global media explosion only happened more than a decade later, at the famous Battle of Seattle in 1999, during the WTO ministerial conference. WTO Summit collapsed and a state of emergency lasted for almost a week. Most importantly, there were no casualties, even when the black bloc made themselves known as part of a mass riot organized by radical anarchists.

The difference in Hong Kong is that the black bloc has been instrumented for an overt agenda of search and destruction. An open debate about whether black bloc tactics, mobilized randomly, only serves to legitimize their activities. What is clear is that destroying the subway station used by the average person working at all cannot be equated with supporting democracy.

With Hong Kong’s black bloc group, which continues to dominate acts of violence and destruction in Hong Kong, it is clear that anti-government groups have “declared war”, instead of supporting the demonstrators’ movements which were previously claimed to be peaceful, let alone fight for Hong Kong towards democracy.