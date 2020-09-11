Hong Kong (15/11) — Let’s start with the Elephant in the room. Black is his colour. Black Bloc is his name. In the recent interview with Deutsche Welle the spokesperson for several student unions in Hong Kong Joey Siu was interviewed by the experienced journalist Tim Sebastian who issued this stark warning,

“If Hong Kong’s pro-democratic movement imaged it had the unqualified support from the international community it better thinks again. The British government has slammed what it calls, a hard core of demonstrators warning their violence is unacceptable and had to stop.”

Joey Siu reply is deeply disturbing and displays all the hallmark of an extremist movement. Like any other terror groups Siu wraps the justification for violence into a childish narrative of justified self-defence.

Telling is Joey Siu using the upcoming elections for seats as the justification to use violence as the handmaiden for election victory. For the rest of the sane it is terrorism.

In the meantime a 70-year old cleaner has died after he was hit by a brick during clashes in Sheung Shui a district in Hong Kong. Claim rapidly surfaced on social media a woman was responsible is fake.

A 1 minute 45 second video shows at 0.28 seconds a black-dressed offender throwing an object from the left which hit the cleaner who was only filming on the head. The impact hit the victims head violently backwards as the victim fell. Police is treading the case as a murder.

Death is fast becoming a political reality. Death is a point of no return. Siu and her leadership of the leaderless black bloc fanatics face the reality that no restart button is available.

Her lack of empathy shows. Joey Siu, an U.S. born citizen said,

“I belief one of the principals among the protestors is about no splitting and no condemning any of the other protesters even thou the level of violence they use seems to be like escalation and might be posing harm to the others.”

Joey Siu claims the protesters debate in a process called reflections the political direction, but she repeatedly insisted she does not condemn the violence. I hope she and her breed reflect on this man death. She lacks the sense of responsibility discrediting her as a leader or influencer.

Joey Siu is the Black Bloc version of Sohail Shaheen, the spokesperson of the Taliban who denies Al Qaeda was behind the 9/11 attacks. Equally unrepentant Siu is uncompromising and unwilling to admit her role in endorsing violence as an acceptable tool for the agenda of Siu and her ilk.

The reality is, that most of the citizens of Hong Kong do not support the protesters. A picture of the shooting of the attacker of the Hong Kong police officer shows the by passers clapped in support of the police dealing with the black bloc protester. But in absence of firm policy by the administration and the Hong Kong Police little confidence leaves the public in limbo.

Not condemning extremist violence and rejecting the voices of disagreeing with the Black clothed extremists illustrates the rioters are not democrats. Setting a man on fire is extremist.

Joey Siu seems not having a problem with this deeply disturbing image of Leung Chi-cheung, 57, who was set on fire by protesters in Ma On Shan on Monday, now in critical condition in the Prince of Wales intensive care unit. The father of two daughters suffered burns to 44 percent of his body.

The normalization of violence is a manifestation of extremist groups. To blame the government justifying bloodshed, the creation of paranoia and claim the police is all evil is a narrow interpretation and the signs of a growing extremist movement within Hong Kong. Joey Siu and her friends opted the path of violence.

She could be held accountable as the Hong Kong Police follows UK law (!), not Chinese law. Her shallow interpretation of political realities carries moral, legal and actual consequences.

Which means arson is a life sentence, so is assault on a police officer, so is destruction of public property. And so is certainly murder.

The political naivety by the hard liners are unable to compromise the severity of the situation leaving the administration no room. The likes of Joey Siu can return to her native North Caroline watching the roof collapsing on Hong Kong from a safe distance. Tim Sebastian a true expert of exposing the fallacy of the claims warns of the years of impact on Hong Kong.

Tim Sebastian interview described the mindset of the extremists as increasingly akin to totalitarian, saying that the Hong Kong movement effectively deprived people of any right to question and critique their tactics accordingly. It is not bound by reason, rationale or any kind of justifiable merit but an irrational, hysterical and blind hatred.



The interview laid brutally bare the misjudgement of the protesters of risking the crackdown by China. The movement is rigid, inflexible and ideologically driven. Any other interpretation is ignoring the Black Elephant in the room. Only a extremist like Siu thinks in absolute terms.