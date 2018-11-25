Bilateral consultations between Sweden and Indonesia

Photo : kemlu.go.id
Bilateral consultations were held between Sweden and Indonesia at the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs on 23 November.

The goal was to share experiences and achievements of the Swedish United Nations Security Council membership.

Many issues were discussed, amongst them human rights, peace keeping, gender and climate.

According to the Embassy of Sweden in Jakarta, Sweden feels confident that the topic of Women, Peace and Security will remain on the Security Council’s agenda during Indonesia’s upcoming membership.

