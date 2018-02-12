Beware, Counterfeit Cigarettes are Circulating

South Jakarta Metro Police succeeded in arresting Tan Han Ging alias Gino (47) in action at Pasar Manggis, Kelurahan Pasar Manggis, Setiabudi Subdistrict, South Jakarta. He manufactured fake cigarette brand Dji Sam Soe.

The man would be charged under Article 386 of the Criminal Code and Article 62 paragraph 1 of Law No. 8/1999 on Consumer Protection, with the threat of imprisonment up to four years.

South Jakarta Metro Police Chief Police Commissioner Mardiaz Kusin Dwihananto said the man was arrested at his residence, Perum Bayur Sarana Indah, Block J / 11, Lebak Wangi Village, East South District, Tangerang, Banten.

“The suspect manufactured fake cigarettes brand Dji Sam Soe, since June 2017,” said Mardiaz in his written statement on Monday (2/12/2018).

He explained that in one day the suspect, who was assisted by three workers could produce about 1 bale of counterfeit cigarettes.

The counterfeit cigarettes then weree sent to Bambang Sudarmaji, who had been caught before, and sold by Budi Santoso and Zen who had also been caught, to the stalls.

Mardiaz added, the perpetrators got a profit of about IDR10 million from their crime.

Police secured evidence of two sacks contain 12 reams of papyrus paper with Sampoerna stamps, two printers for rolling cigarettes, one bucket containing approximately 1/5 pounds of tobacco, a box of cigarette wrapping paper of Dji Sam Soe , and one ream of papyrus paper.