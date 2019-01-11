If you’re a news addict but just can’t seem to stay ahead of all the content coming your way, you might be trying to find a solution. After all, searching through a variety of websites each day to find news you care about can be daunting, to say the least.

In a bid to address that challenge, companies as large as Apple and Google, as well as a variety of startups, are all offering news apps that in one way or another help you organize the news and ensure you access all the content you care about. Best of all, many of them are available on both Android and iOS, ensuring you can use them on the smartphone of your choice.

The following roundup will feature five of our favorite news apps for iPhones and Android smartphones. Indeed, if you download any of the following options, you shouldn’t have any trouble staying on top of the content you care about most:

Flipboard

Flipboard has established itself as one of the most popular news apps for both Android and iOS. And for good reason. Flipboard accesses content from around the world and curates the content you care about most.

You’ll find a tab called For You to see the content you’ll like best, as well as the option to explore stories you might not typically see. Its reader is outstanding and makes accessing content simple. Flipboard is available as a free download for both iPhone and Android smartphones.

Feedly

Feedly is smaller than some of the heavyweights in the news app market listed above, but it’s coming on strong, thanks to one of the more appealing designs in this roundup.

With Feedly, you’ll find an app that comes with a stripped-down design that eschews bulky banners, ugly sidebars, and other issues. Instead, the app simply provides you easy access to the content you care about and a nice, full-screen pane to read the articles on your phone. Best of all, it comes with a night mode for reading content in the dark.

In addition to surfacing content around the Internet, Feedly also comes with an artificial intelligence feature that identifies the kind of content you care about and delivers it to your phone. It’s a handy way to find the news you love. Feedly is available as a free download.

Inoreader

Inoreader is another small startup that hasn’t attracted the kind of attention Flipboard enjoys, but it’s still a solid choice for anyone looking for alternatives.

One of Inoreader’s most important features is its design. The app’s Dive feature separates content along different topics and lets you build your own newsfeed based on the content you like most. Best of all, it does it all by making visual components, like still images, the centerpiece.

Inoreader features a night mode for reading content in the dark and you have the ability to save content you want to read but don’t yet have time to get through. You can even export content and send it to others. Inoreader is available for free.

Google News

Google has been a major player in the news business for years. Its aggregation engine is widely viewed as one of the best in the market and those who have been accessing news in the browser have relied on it for quite a long time. Google News on the iPhone and Android smartphones offers a similar experience.

Like its competitors, Google News comes with a function for analyzing your tastes and delivering you the content you care about. And when you boot it up, you’ll see the top five stories right now. Better yet, you can find a single story, but also get a timeline of articles to help you see how the story has evolved over time. And since it works with your Google account, you can access news in the browser, on mobile, and elsewhere. Google News is a free download.

Apple News

If you’re an iPhone owner, Apple News comes with the company’s iOS operating system. That means you can immediately get access to the news you care about without ever needing to download a third-party app.

Apple News kicks things off by first asking you what kinds of content you care most about. It then uses that information to create a curated list of news stories that might suit you. The service will also send you notifications to let you know when a new story comes in and if you’re a Mac user, you can syndicate content across devices.

If you’re an Android user, however, Apple News isn’t available to you. There’s some hope that Apple will bring its many apps, including Apple News, to Android in the future, but there’s no telling whether it will happen. Apple News is available for free.

Forbes