FoxNews.com reports that

The United States is grappling with a new form of “urban guerrilla warfare” driven by the left’s “lust for power,” Attorney General William Barr told “Life, Liberty & Levin” on Sunday. Discussing the ongoing Black Lives Matter riots rippling through several U.S. cities, Barr told host Mark Levin that the organization — which has been characterized by the media as a fed-up activist group — is comprised of “Bolsheviks” with a focus on on “some form of socialism, communism.” “They are a revolutionary group that is interested in some form of socialism, communism. They’re essentially Bolsheviks. Their tactics are fascistic,” he said. Barr compared the nationwide riots organized by Antifa to “a new form of urban guerrilla warfare.” “The way the guerrilla…hides out among the people as a fish in the ocean…what they do is they are essentially shielding themselves or shrouding themselves in First Amendment activity,” he explained. “They go into the demonstrations, which are exercising First Amendment activity, and they insinuate themselves in there to shield themselves. That’s where they swim. And what they do is they hijack these demonstrations and they and they provoke violence.” The group’s radical leanings are reflective of the Democratic party’s far-left shift in recent years, Barr said. “The left has “pulled away from the umbrella of classical liberal values that have undergirded” America and made a “secular religion” out of seeking “complete political victory,” he argued. It began the day Trump won in 2016, “and from that point forward, there’s been the resistance,” Barr told Levin. “They were trying to impeach him from Day One. They have done everything they can..and I think it’s because of the desire for power that the left wants.” Power has become a “secular religion of the left,” Barr asserted. “They want to run people’s lives so they can design utopia for all of us…and it’s the lust for power. And they weren’t expecting Trump’s victory. And it outrages them.” Barr later condemned the media for “projecting a narrative” and selling a “lie” to the American people in their watered-down coverage of the civil unrest. “You don’t see it on the networks. You don’t see it on the other cable stations. And yet you hear about these peaceful demonstrators. So it’s you know, it’s just it’s a lie. The American people are being told a lie by the media,” Barr said. The media has become “extremely monolithic,” he concluded, “and it’s wedded in many ways to the Democratic Party.”

Back on September 3, 2017, Foxnews.com reported that:

Well before the deadly Aug. 12 rally in Charlottesville and the ongoing violent clashes with white supremacists and other groups, federal authorities warned local officials the actions of left-wing extremists were becoming increasingly confrontational and dangerous. Federal agencies warned of the growing likelihood of lethal violence between left-wing anarchists and right-wing white supremacists. Some even classified their activities as “domestic terrorist violence.” In previously unreported documents dating back to April 2016 and viewed by Fox News, the FBI and Department of Homeland Security wrote that “anarchist extremists” and Antifa groups were the primary instigators of violence at public rallies. They blamed these groups for attacks on police, government and political institutions, racists, fascists and “symbols of capitalism.” The agencies warned the rise of fascist, nationalist, racist or anti-immigrant groups in U.S. political discourse could lead to violent backlash from these “anarchist extremists.” The FBI and DHS had no comment on the assessments, saying they were not intended to be made public.

Well, gosh. Why did the President of the United States of America, Barack Hussein Obama, not act upon the threat of violence from a Radical Leftist Group?

Well, Here are a couple of quotes from the Former President and First Wookie…err…Lady that provide some clues.

“We are five days away from fundamentally transforming the United States of America.” — Barack Obama, October 30, 2008 “We are going to have to change our conversation; we’re going to have to change our traditions, our history; we’re going to have to move into a different place as a nation.” — Michelle Obama, May 14, 2008

When Obama would use phrases such as “fundamentally transforming” and “radically change” during his campaign for the Presidency and later when he took office, Americans wondered what he meant by them.

We soon found out.

If the Main Stream Media would have properly vetted Obama, as they had Presidential Candidates before him, they would have found that his past was littered with associations with “fellow travelers”, like American Communist/Pedophile Frank Marshall Davis and…this guy…

In 1995, Cop Killer and Former Weather Underground Member “Bomber” Bill Ayers and his wife Bernadette Dorn hosted a fund-raiser for Obama prior to Obama’s run for Alice Palmer’s seat in the state Senate and Ayers donated $200 to Obama’s upcoming state Senate campaign.

On Thursday, April 27th of this year, the following information was posted in an article found on gatewaypundit.com…

Violent domestic terrorist Bill Ayers is officially linked to Antifa through his group “Refuse Fascism”. Ayers is infamous for the Weather Underground, a domestic terror organization he co-founded with other degenerates, and for bombing the Pentagon. “Refuse Fascism“, a fascist organization that wishes to inhibit and deny the speech of conservatives, is partly funded by George Soros. It has organizers like Bill Ayers and is targeting youth across the country with the intention of indoctrinating and brainwashing individuals who nascent politically. We know Ayers was associated with Barrack Obama and is a big supporter of various socialists and communists as well as violent terrorists. Today, it has come out that Ayers is partnering with Antifa in the spread of militant violence against pro-America demonstrators. Leftists have historically turned Ayers into a folklore figure who they cherish and respect despite his violent past.

That article in turn referenced another article found on breitbart.com on February 3rd of that same year, which related the following information…

One of the far-left “anti-fascist” groups behind last week’s riot in Berkeley, Refuse Fascism, received $50,000 from a group backed by socialist billionaire George Soros, according to the Daily Caller. The Alliance for Global Justice, which is funded by the George Soros-backed Tides Foundation, reportedly donated $50,000 to fund Refuse Fascism, which openly brags about using violence to shut down conservative and libertarian speech. “While it is unclear whether those who carried out the violence were paid to do so, the benefactors of the Alliance for Global Justice — and Refuse Fascism — are listed online,” reported the Daily Caller. “According to its most recent 990 tax form, Alliance for Global Justice (AfGJ) received $2.2 million in funding for the fiscal year ending in March 2016. One of the group’s biggest donors is the Tides Foundation, a non-profit funded by billionaire progressive philanthropist George Soros. Tides gave AfGJ $50,000.”

And, of course, the Puppet Master himself, George Soros, helped to fund Obama as well.

Obama chose not to pursue any investigations of the Antifa and other Far Left Groups like BLM, who might possibly turn violent in the future, because his own political ideology, while not overtly violent, was similar enough that he completely understood and empathized with his “Fellow Travelers.”.

And now, here we are. America’s New Bolsheviks are attempting to accomplish what Lenin’s Bolsheviks achieved: an overthrow of a sitting government.

It is apparent that the Far Left Democrats, including Ex-President Obama and his Mentors and Benefactors George Soros and “Bomber” Bill Ayers, are a part of a movement whose purpose is to make average Americans submit to their political ideology of “forced Socialism through Fascism” by sabotaging the Presidency of Donald J. Trump and eliminate the Constitutional Right to Free Speech for Conservative Americans “by any means necessary”.

President Trump has already started to deal with this situation head on by using Federal Agents to arrest the “New Bolsheviks”.

It is not just the President who is taking a stand.

The backlash from average Americans against this bunch of wannabe anarchists and totalitarians is growing to the point where average Americans are beginning to forcibly escort these Marxist “useful idiots” out of their towns and suburbs when they attempt to start some of their anti-American garbage.

We are in a fight for the continued existence of our Constitutional Republic. Those who have given their lives to secure our freedom paid too dearly and sacrificed too much for us to just sit back and let it be lost forever.