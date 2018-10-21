Bangladeshi, Indonesian found dead in Penang landslide

The death toll in the landslide at a construction site in Bukit Kukus, Paya Terubong, Penang, Malaysia has been revised to two as a search and rescue operation continues for the missing.

Earlier, it was reported that three people were killed and 12 missing in Friday’s incident. The first body was recovered at 3.40pm.

Penang Fire and Rescue Department director Saadon Moktar said the victims were believed to be inside the containers used to house them at the site when the landslide occurred.

Saadon said so far, rescuers have found the body of a 35-year-old Bangladeshi and a 19-year-old Indonesian, while a Myanmar national was found alive with a broken leg.

He added that three others have been reported missing by friends and family members, and rescuers are searching for them.

They have been identified as Baktiar and Suberi from Indonesia while the other is a Myanmar national.

Saadon also said that the actual number of people missing is unconfirmed, with some saying up to seven, and this will only be known once the operation is completed.

An Indonesian construction worker, who only wished to be known as Endo, 36, said three of his family members from Sulawesi are missing.

More than 100 rescue personnel were dispatched to the scene after receiving a distress call at 1.54pm.