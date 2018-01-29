Bangladesh Appreciates Indonesia`s Assistance for Rohingya

Bangladesh government appreciated and expressed their gratitude for Indonesia’s assistance for people of Rohingya from Myanmar state, Rakhine, who seek refuge in Cox`s Bazaar, Bangladesh.

“Our country was delighted to accept the president’s visit. It is an honor for us,” Bangladesh Foreign Affairs Minister Abul Hasan Hassan Mahmood Ali said as relayed by Foreign Affairs Minister Retno Marsudi in Dhaka, Bangladesh on Saturday (27/1).

Furthermore, President Joko ‘Jokowi’ Widodo appreciated good cooperation between Indonesia and Bangladesh.

The cooperation is mainly the intensive communication between the Foreign Affairs Ministers of both countries in dealing with Rohingyahumanity crisis and its impact on Bangladesh.

“We also express our gratitude for granting our humanity workers permission to provide assistance in the refugee camp in Cox`s Bazar,” President stated through the head of the palace’s press bureau Bey Machmudin.