Bali: Beats of Paradise’ to premiere in US

A film about Balinese gamelan is set to premiere at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in Beverly Hills, United States, on Nov. 7.

Helmed by Indonesian director Livi Zheng, who has been spreading her wings in Hollywood, Bali: Beats of Paradise highlights Indonesian composer Nyoman Wenten who spent 40 years teaching gamelan across America and gave performances all over the world. As he longs to leave a legacy before retiring in Bali, Nyoman was approached by Grammy-Award winning singer Judith Hill who was interested in blending funk with gamelan music.

Livi told kompas.com on Tuesday that she was very happy over the realization of the film that highlights one of Indonesia’s cultures.

“Let’s spread Indonesian gamelan to the entire globe. If not us, who else?” she said.

The film will reportedly be screened in US theaters starting Nov. 16.