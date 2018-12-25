Award Winning Indonesian film screened

This year, Sekala Niskala by Kamila Andini bagged the grand prize at the 68th Berlin International Film Festival this 2018.

With the support of Indofood and the Embassy of the Republic of Indonesia in Brunei Darussalam, Brunei Film Blitz screened Sekala Niskala yesterday.

Other films screened on the day included: Igro: Petualangan Meraih Bintang, Surau dan Silek and Nyai.

Film industry is currently the fastest-growing sub-sector of creative economy of Indonesia.

Performances in the box office continue to propel the Indonesian film industry and its quality independent films have also garnered Indonesian cinema international recognition in film festivals worldwide.

The films screenings were targetted to show audiences how culture, identity and tradition are being weaved within the independent cinemas strengthening the individual screen identity.

The ‘Celebration of Indonesian Cinema’ marked the end of a two week-long international screening at the Brunei Film Blitz.

Brunei Film Blitz Director Siti Kamaluddin shared her excitement on the content produced for the 96-Hour Blitz; “I am very excited to see the content that comes out from the 96-Hour Blitz. We’ve had a wonderful two weeks of exploring various cinemas and identifying screen identity.

“The master classes with Mark Shepherd puts a great emphasis on story and character development and the workshops with our guest filmmakers teaches on direction, editing and staying true to oneself. I hope the participants are able to apply all they have learned into their short film.”

The secret ingredient to the Brunei Film Blitz will be announced today.

Participants have 96 hours to produce their three to six minutes short film and compete for the grand prize of a scholarship for a two-year Australian Diploma at the Mahakarya Institute of the Arts Asia.