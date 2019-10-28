The puzzle of who replaces General Pol (Ret) Tito Karnavian is getting narrower. After the inauguration, Tito revealed that Komjen Idham Aziz would replace him as the National Police Chief (Kapolri). President Jokowi also stressed that Idham as the sole candidate for the National Police Chief had been submitted to the DPR. “It has been submitted to the Parliament, Pak Idham Azis,” President Jokowi said at the Jakarta Presidential Palace, Wednesday (10/23/2019).

The appointment of Idham, which is relatively fast, without bureaucratic and political processes that are so complicated, indeed attracts public attention. What’s wrong and why can only one candidate occur? Question rose.

Moreover, it has not yet been inaugurated; President Jokowi has warned the heavy task of the National Police Chief. Unmitigated, the new police chief was given only three months to find the perpetrators of hard watering to the senior investigator of the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK), Novel Baswedan. A case that has become a national public concern, even international.

More interestingly, Tito who was given the task by President Jokowi, has not revealed the results of the development of the case to the public. President Jokowi also appointed him as Minister of Home Affairs in the Indonesia Maju Cabinet.

“Regarding the case in question earlier, I think I will pursue it to the new National Police Chief so that it can be resolved immediately. I saw the report yesterday before I appointed Pak Tito as Minister of Home Affairs. I think there is a very good development, which will soon be continued by the new National Police Chief,” said President Jokowi to media at the Presidential Palace, Jakarta, Thursday (10/24/2019).

The former mayor of Solo also guaranteed that the results of the investigation would soon be announced if it had already been completed. “And it will be announced immediately if it is truly completed. This is not an easy case,” he added.

Clearly, the heavy duty of Idham at the beginning will be the determination as well as proof for the three-star general who was born in Kendari, Southeast Sulawesi, who has long served in the detective and criminal section. As is known, before being appointed as National Police Chief, Idham was Head of the National Police Criminal Investigation Agency (Kabareskrim). He began serving as Kabareskrim since January 2019.

Like Tito, Idham is known for his experience in the field of detective and antiterrorism. He served as Deputy Chief of Detachment 88 Anti-Terror of the National Police in 2010. He has often worked closely with Tito, one of them when crippling the Bali bombing terrorist, Dr. Azhari and his accomplice in Batu, East Java, on November 9, 2005.

More Strategic Tasks

Being the National Police Chief would certainly make Idham more likely to sit behind a desk and think of various strategies adopted by the police. Many parties expect Idham to be able to produce policies that are more capable and effective in combating terrorism crimes in this country, especially by using soft power or a more friendly approach. Based on the findings of the Polri, most of the catches of terrorism suspects in the last two years are victims of radicalism-style brainwashing.

The most recent are the women who are victims of “fraud” hard-line Islamic organizations, who went to the Syrian conflict, with the lure of relief. As a result, many of them asked to be repatriated to Indonesia and claimed that they had taken part in radical movements.

Here is the most difficult task of Idham. Especially related to this, the institution he led was equipped with a memorandum of understanding (MoU) at that time signed by Tito together with Minister of Home Affairs Tjahjo Kumolo, and the Minister of Villages, Disadvantaged Regions and Transmigration, Eko Putro Sandjojo. The three officials signed the MoU regarding supervision of village funds.

One of the contents of the MoU mandated the local police chief (Kapolsek) to oversee the use of village funds. The police at the sub-district level are involved as an effort to prevent violations. The MoU also facilitates the exchange of data and information on village funds as well as the fostering and strengthening of the capacity of local, village and community government apparatus in managing village funds.

From that task, the role of the police regarding the supervision and direction of the use of village funds can also be a powerful de-radicalization tool, especially providing assistance for ideological and non-ideological programs for victims of radicalism fraud. Moreover, the amount of village funds allocated by the government continues to grow from year to year.

Why do high expectations come from the utilization of village funds for the de-radicalization program? The former terrorist convict, Yudi Zulfachri, revealed the obstacles of the de-radicalization program from the National Counterterrorism Agency (BNPT). Yudi assessed the rise of terrorism in Indonesia because de-radicalization program did not touch the ideology of the object. According to him, terrorists will usually instil radical understanding in targets so they are willing to commit acts of terror.

“I experienced myself, how I graduated from STPDN, nationalism ideology for four years, finally got out of civil servants and entered terrorist groups. Why? Because there were other ideologies coming in,” Yudi said at Resto Warung Daun, Cikini, Jakarta, Saturday (5/19/2018).

Yudi said, the de-radicalization program carried out by the government only changed radical behaviour, but it did not eliminate the radical ideology that had been embedded in a terrorist. Based on the experience of the former terrorist suspect, it is certain that the active participation of the village community and the police will be vital. The consultation forum and religious events with the police, village officials, and the community will potentially become its own catalyst.

Victims of the crime of radicalism who are brainwashed and have a very strict ideological stand will be invited to have a greater role in the community with a more transparent, accountable process, and jointly monitored by the authorities and villagers. So not only will economic capital be provided, increasing self-actualization in society is expected to restore their self-confidence so that they will think a thousand times to do damage on the basis of religion.

On the other hand, whoever knows, the carrying capacity of village funds is getting bigger. Just look at the realization of village funds until August 2019 has reached IDR 42.2 trillion or 60.29% of the 2019 State Budget (APBN) target of IDR 70 trillion. If compared, the realization of village funds to the 2019 State Budged was lower than the previous period of IDR 36.2 trillion or 60.41% of the 2018 State Budget target of IDR 60 trillion.

However, for next year, that number will be different. The government has decided to allocate transfer funds to the regions and village funds in 2020 by 34% of the total state expenditure, which reaches IDR 2,528.8 trillion. Total funds transferred to the regions and village funds in the 2020 State Budget Draft are IDR 858.8 trillion.

This figure increased by 5.45% compared to the 2019 State Budged, which amounted to IDR 814.4 trillion. In detail, the allocation of transfers to the regions in the 2020 Draft State Budget is IDR 786.8 trillion, up 3.97% from the previous year of IDR 756.8 trillion. In the 2020 Draft State Budget, the allocation of village funds will be IDR 72 trillion, up 2.87% from 2019, IDR 70 trillion.

Will the new National Police Chief be able to synergize the strength of village funds and the security and supervision system by the police? That would be something worth to waiting for.