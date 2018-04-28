‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Roaring To $225M-$233M Weekend Debut

Disney/Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War is headed to a $225M-$233M opening with at least $95M-$102M today according to industry estimates. That latter figure includes last night’s $39M. The spread is wide because it’s hard for some analysts to comp since this is the biggest film to ever happen to the end of April. In addition, there are a ton of pre-sales which are pushing estimates higher (that was the case last night).

Know that if Infinity War comes in even under $225M like at $220M, this film is a massive success and one of six films to ever open north of $200M. We’ll start calling out records much later. The only one we will call out is that with Infinity War cracking at least $95M today, that will enable Disney to be the fastest studio ever to $1 billion in a given year at 117 days.

Paramount’s A Quiet Place takes second with $11.5M-$12M, -44% in weekend 4 for a running total by Sunday of $149.5M.

STXfilms’ I Feel Pretty is taking $8.5M-$10.5M in weekend two with a 10-day total at the high-end of $31.9M.

New Line/WB’s Rampage is seeing $7M-$9M in weekend 3, -60% for a running total of $80M.

Fox Searchlight’s Super Troopers 2 is eyeing a $3.8M second weekend in 5th place, -75% for $22.2M.

And so summer begins early in late April. Disney/Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War scored $39 million Thursday night, making it easily the best Marvel preview number ever stepping over Avengers: Age of Ultron ($27.6M), and the fourth-best ever behind Star Wars: The Force Awakens’ first night ($57M), Star Wars: The Last Jedi ($45M) and Harry Potter:Deathly Hallows Part 2 ($43.5M)

Earlier forecasts last night had pegged the number as high as $45M+, with some believing Thursday could go as low as $36M-$38M. Still, its a Marvel preview night record, making Infinity War another hit for the Teflon Marvel.

Why is this Avengers so big? Without spoiling anything — there’s a lot that goes down that impacts the Marvel Cinematic Universe and has fans left with their jaws open. This sequel from filmmakers Anthony and Joe Russo, they cannot miss. This is beyond a bloody fight between Iron Man and Captain America as we saw in Civil War.

Previews started at 7 PM on Thursday, however, with some theater chains like AMC holding fan events starting at 6 PM with tchotchke handouts. Avengers: Infinity War opens today in 4,474 theaters — the widest release for a Disney title ever and the second-widest ever after Universal/Illumination Entertainment’s Despicable Me 3 at 4,529.

The halo-effect of Infinity War is in full effect touching all parts of the cinema biz: All motion-seat 4DX locations are sold out for the weekend at its two New York and two Los Angeles theatres. For advance ticket seller Fandango, the Russo brothers movie is third-ever bestseller passing Rogue One and ranking behind Force Awakens and The Last Jedi. For mobile ticket pre-seller Atom Tickets, Infinity War is a record in regards to pre-sales volume 7% higher than The Last Jedi and 250% higher than Black Panther at the same point in their sales. Going into release week, tickets for Infinity War were doubling daily with Atom reporting that it’s the fastest rate of increase they’ve seen for any MCU title during release week.

Among big Marvel previews, Age of Ultron‘s Thursday repped close to 33% of its $84.4M opening day before seeing a $191.2M opening, while Black Panther with a $25.2M preview night also repped 33% of its $75.9M first day which yielded a $202M three-day weekend. Going further, Last Jedi‘s $45M translated to an amazing 43% of its $104.6M first Friday and a $220M opening weekend. In its first day abroad, Infinity War made $39M.