Australian New PM Scott Morrison to visit Indonesia to announce free trade deal

Australia and Indonesia are poised to announce an “historic” free trade deal when Scott Morrison visits Jakarta on August 31, just a week after being sworn in as Prime Minister. “I am a fairly muted person, but this opens the door to a fairly significant step-up in the relations between the two countries,” a senior Indonesian government official told Fairfax Media. “It will be quite historic.”

An Indonesian Foreign Ministry spokesman said the two countries’ leaders would announce both nations had completed the deal, known as the Indonesia Australia Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (IA-CEPA).

He said the trade ministers would sign the full text of the agreement later this year. Mr Morrison spoke to Indonesian President Joko Widodo over the phone on Saturday – the day after he became prime minister.

Former prime minister Malcolm Turnbull, who forged a close personal relationship with Mr Joko, had been scheduled to travel to Jakarta to announce the deal before losing the leadership. The free trade deal will be Indonesia’s first in almost a decade. Australia and Indonesia’s trade relationship has been described as “undercooked” by successive Australian ministers. Australia’s two-way trade with Indonesia was worth $16.4 billion in 2016-17, making Indonesia only our 13th largest trade partner, despite its physical proximity.