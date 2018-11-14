Australian, Indonesian businesses press governments to sign trade deal

Business is pressing the Australian and Indonesian governments to sign a bilateral trade deal by pushing ahead with plans for the agreement despite diplomatic tensions over Australia’s Israel embassy review.

Bluescope Steel executive vice-president Gerry Tidd said on Monday that the stalemated trade deal could add $10 million to $15 million a year in revenue for his company and give its board the confidence to step up its investment in Indonesia.

He said Bluescope could invest as much as $1 billion in south-east Asia over 5-10 years and Indonesia could expect to receive 40 per cent of that if the conditions were right.

Indonesian businesswoman Shinta Widjaja Kamdani said the two peak Indonesian business groups were moving ahead with promoting the Indonesia-Australia Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement to members despite the diplomatic hold-up.

“We actually really need this IA-CEPA,” she said, noting how Indonesian exports to Australia had now fallen below those from its emerging regional competitor, Vietnam.