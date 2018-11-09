Australia Exempts Indonesian Aluminum Products from Import Duty

This is good news for Indonesian aluminum producers. The Director General of Foreign Trade of the Ministry of Trade, Oke Nurwan, said that Indonesian extruded aluminum products exported to Australia are free from the threat of expanding the imposition of Australian Anti-Dumping Import Duty (BMAD).

This decision was determined by the Australian Anti-Dumping Commission as an Australian Authority in an anti-dumping investigation. The decision was submitted through a Final Report released on October 29, 2018. This decision was because the Australian Authority did not find enough evidence of indications involving Indonesia.

“We appreciate the Australian Authority for the objective results and related exporters and associations who have cooperated with the investigation in establishing synergy with the government while guarding this case,” Oke said in a press release received in Jakarta on Wednesday.

Oke explained the Indonesian government paid great attention to the investigation and made various handling efforts to prove that Indonesia was not a transit country for importing Australian extruded aluminum from China.

This effort was made so that Indonesia avoided the imposition of BMAD unlike China which has been subject to Australia since 2010 with a BMAD amount of 2.7-25.7 percent and Countervailing Duty (CVD) of 3.8-18.4 percent.

“All industrial elements in Indonesia need to be aware of all modes of diversion practice, whether received by Indonesia or through Indonesia to other countries. This is because these illegal practices can be detrimental to Indonesia,” Oke added.

The government, continued Oke, made various efforts, including encouraging Indonesian extruded aluminum producer exporters to participate in filling out and submitting Authority questionnaires.

In addition, the government also visits Australian authorities to consult and show a desire to cooperate.

“We specifically sent a delegation team consisting of the Ministry of Trade and the Directorate General of Customs and Excise to meet with Australian Authorities to submit the data and information needed to thoroughly investigate this practice,” explained Oke.

Director of Trade Security Pradnyawati added this result was in accordance with the facts in the field. Previously, the Ministry of Trade had met and coordinated directly with producers exporting to Australia.

“From the beginning we were convinced that Indonesia was not involved. The producers stated that they did not practice because they were able to produce goods without having to import from China. This finding is what we emphasize to Australia,” she added.