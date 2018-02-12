Attacker of Church in Sleman Shows Strong Indications of Association with Radicalism

National Police (Polri) Chief General of Police Tito Karnavian said the attacker of Santa Lidwina Church in Sleman Yogyakarta, on Sunday (2/11/2018) shows strong indications to be associated with radical ideology.

“Brother Suliyono temporarily is originated from Banyuwangi, was once in Central Sulawesi, was once in Poso, Magelang, and there are strong indications that the concerned is subject to pro-violence radicalism,” said Tito at Jakarta Metro Police Headquarters on Monday (2/12/2018).

According to him, Suliyono is also known to be involved in a number of activities of radicalism. According to information from intelligence, Tito continued, Suliyono had tried to change passport to leave for Syria, but failed.

“Finally attacking ‘the infidel’, according to his version. We see that the person is very close to the radical figure,” said Tito.

Tito said currently the police are still conducting an in-depth investigation on Suliyono. Suliyono is currently undergoing treatment, because his leg was shot by officers, to incapacitate the suspect during the attack.

“Whether this is a lone wolf [self-employed] or part of a [terrorist] network is being developed, is being pursued by the Polri Headquarters and [Yogyakarta] Regional Police team,” added Tito.

To note, previously there was an attack on the Church of Santa Lidwina in Sleman Yogyakarta on Sunday (2/11). The attack on the Church wounded five people including Father Karl Edmund Prier.

While waiting for the police to investigate, Polri asked the community to remain calm and act properly.