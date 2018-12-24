At least 20 people killed in Indonesian tsunami

At least 20 people have been killed by a tsunami that hit beaches in Indonesia after the Krakatoa volcano erupted.

The tsunami hit beaches in the Sunda Strait, which is between the islands of Java and Sumatra, last night.

At least 165 other people have been injured, Indonesia’s Disaster Mitigation Agency said.

The agency said the tsunami was possibly caused by landslides due to the eruption of Krakatoa and tidal waves due to the full moon.

“The two combinations caused a sudden tsunami that hit the coast,” it said.

Videos posted on social media showed flooded streets, an overturned car and people running up stairs to escape the waves.

Norwegian volcano photographer Oystein Andersen was on the beach taking photos of Krakatoa after the earlier eruptions when the waves came.

“I had to run, as the wave passed the beach and landed 15-20m inland,” Mr Andersen wrote on Facebook.

“Next wave entered the hotel area where I was staying and downed cars on the road behind it.

“Managed to evacuate with my family to higher ground trough forest paths and villages, where we are taken care of (by) the locals.”

The 1883 eruption of Krakatoa was one of the deadliest volcanic eruptions in the world, killing more than 36,000 people.