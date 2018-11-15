ASUS ROG Series Dominates Indonesia`s Gaming Laptop Market

Notebook producer ASUS further bolstered its position in Indonesia’s gaming segment with a plethora of Republic of Gamers (RoG) gaming laptop series that increased its market share from 46.7 percent in 2018’s second quarter to 59.8 percent in the third quarterly.

“Not many people are aware of the fact that ASUS is currently dominating the market for gaming notebooks that are based on the Nvidia GTX graphic card. Gfk research found named ASUS to be Indonesia’s largest gaming notebook market,” said ASUS Indonesia Country Product Marketing Manager Galip Fu in a written statement issued on Monday, November 12.

ASUS’ 15 inch gaming notebook lineup comprises of ROG GL504 HERO II and SCAR II series, ROG Zephyrus GX501 and Zephyrus M GM501. Meanwhile, its 17-inch notebook lineup includes the ASUS ROG G703 equipped with Intel Core i7 and i9.

“The domination of ROG notebooks based on Nvidia GTX is proof that ASUS continues to be the top choice in this segment,” Fu added. ASUS also offers two variants in the premium market with the Zephyrus M GM501 and the ROG G703.