



The Taiwanese-based technology producer Asus has again dominated the market and ranked top of the laptop brands in Indonesia with 41.8 percent for the consumer laptop segment, as announced by an independent market research firm GfK.

The figure rose from 41.2 percent last year as supported by the sales of ultrathin and gaming notebook which experienced increase throughout 2018.

Regional Director of ASUS South East Asia, Jimmy Lin, in a written statement in Jakarta, Monday, said Asus strengthened its position as the number one laptop brand in Indonesia because of its innovation and leading technology that increased user’s experience during 2018.

The highest achievement was on the segment of the ultrathin notebook which according to Gfk data recorded at 23 percent, four times higher than that of last year at 5.4 percent.

The notebook series ZenBook and VivoBook also started to gain interest among Indonesian people.

ASUS further bolstered its position in the NVIDIA GTX segment via Republic of Gamers dan TUF Gaming series that increased its market share to 60.1 percent.

Asus announced its new innovation, the first gaming laptop using GPU Nvidia GeForce RTX, during Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2019 in Las Vegas last week.

In Indonesia, Asus planned to release a new ZenBook series which will be launched on January 17, as the most concise laptop that smaller than A4 paper.