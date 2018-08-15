Asian Games Torch Relay in Jakarta Starts August 15

Jakarta — The Asian Games Torch Relay will be paraded in its last destination Jakarta, starting Wednesday, August 15 until Saturday, August 18. The first comeback to the city since its last visit in 1962. The eternal flame will be marched throughout five cities and one regency, starting in Lippo Mall Kramat Jati, East Jakarta at 7 a.m.

“Tomorrow, we’ll start the torch relay in Jakarta, which is the last destination of 18 stops. The relay takes about one month and Jakarta is the last province,” said Francis Wanandi, the games administration unit deputy of Inasgoc, in a press conference at JCC, Central Jakarta today, August 14.

In the first day, the relay will finish at Jakarta City Hall, while on the second day, it will be marching in Central Jakarta, West Jakarta, and North Jakarta to pass several famous places including Akrab Mosque, Kemayoran, OPTRA Kalijodo, and Fatahillah Museum.

In Indonesian Independence Day, August 17, the flame will be brought to Kepulauan Seribu (Thousands Island) and the National Monument and State Palace. Inasgoc planned to prepare mini cauldron at Monas (National Monument) to let the public witness the eternal flame.

“The day after on August 18, we will hold an event to parade Asian Games Torch from Monas to the Gate 10 of Gelora Bung Karno (GBK) stadium,” said Inasgoc head Erick Thohir, adding that the event takes place before the opening ceremony.

In Jakarta, the route of Asian Games Torch Relay will be the longest it ever passed which is 18 kilometers, as well as involving the most participants at 50 torchbearers.

Tempo