Asian Games 2018; Jokowi Ensures Indonesia is Safe

TEMPO.CO, Bogor – President Joko Widodo or Jokowi stated that terrorist act not only happens in Indonesia. Jokowi said there is no country in this world that is free from terrorism.

“I think the news about it (terror) is not only in Indonesia, it exists in other countries. Because there is no country free from terrorism,” said Jokowi in the courtyard of Presidential Palace in Bogor, West Java on Saturday, May 11, 2018.

As for the Asian Games 2018 that will be held on next August, Jokowi assures that Indonesia is currently a safe state. He ensures that Indonesia’s security forces can carry out their duties well.

“Yes, it’s safe. The police are ready to guard the big event in Indonesia,” the president uttered.

Previously, a prison riot involving terrorist convicts and police officers at Mako Brimob broke out on Tuesday night, May 8, and killed five officers. The police said the incident was caused by a meal distribution issue and the inmates claimed that it was a spontaneous commotion because they cannot accept the officers’ inhumane treatments toward them.

In the Presidential Palace press conference on Thursday, Jokowi said Indonesia is not afraid of any terrorist act. “The country and all the citizens are never afraid and will never give space to terrorism and any effort to disrupt the safety of our country,” stated Jokowi at that moment.

Presidential Chief of Staff Moeldoko said that President Jokowi is interested in reactivating the TNI’s Special Joint Operation Command unit (Koospssusgab) to deal with terrorism. This proposal came up after the riot that involving the terrorist convict and Officers in Mako Brimob.