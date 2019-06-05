It has been confirmed that both Jason Momoa’s sequel to Aquaman (2018) and an untitled Star Wars film are set to hit theatres on December 16, 2022. These are two big budget, potential billion-dollars-at-the-box-office movies and for them to clash will result in massive losses for both studios (Disney and Warner Bros).

Firstly, it is not even counter-programming as both movies fall under the sci-fi genre will be catering to the same set of moviegoers. Just for perspective, James Wan’s Aquaman, starring Jason Momoa, made $1.14 billion at the worldwide box-office in its lifetime run. Three of the Star Wars movies out of four have made over a billion dollars at the box-office as well. In fact, Star Wars: The Force Awakens made $2 billion at the worldwide box-office.

Now, imagine if Aquaman and The Last Jedi had released on the same day. Do you think either of them would have got to the billion dollar mark? The answer is a resounding NO! Because, their audience would have been split and the movies would have ended up making between $700 million to $900 million.

Change Release

Last year too, Aquaman was set to release during the Christmas weekend. However, there were 3 other major movies that were releasing during the same weekend. Including Bumblebee, Alita: Battle Angel and others. However, Bumblebee preponed its release date to December 3, 2018. Alita: Battle Angel pushed its release date to February 2, 2019.

Box-office clashes of major motion picture movies have become a regular affair these days. Whether it is in Bollywood or in Hollywood, big budget movies often decide to release on a date that another big budget movie has already occupied for its release. In some cases, one of them decide to move while on other occasions, they stand their ground and go at it nevertheless. However, there have also been occasions where the films did end up clashing at the box-office.

TimesNow