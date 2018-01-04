Apple iPhone XL will be released this September and boast the device’s biggest ever screen… a whopping 6.5 inches

APPLE is set to drop its latest iPhone in September, boasting a whopping 6.5inch sceen – its largest yet. According to industry insiders, Apple will launch no less than three new handsets before the year is out, despite its most recent release, the iPhone X, being just two months old.

Apple’s current offering of iPhones have already seen a significant increase in screen size. The iPhone 8 boasts a 4.7inch screen, the iPhone 8 plus is 5.5inches and the OLED iPhone X has a 5.8inch screen. The new iPhone XL, which is set to hit the shelves in September, will feature a giant 6.5 inch screen – Apple’s largest so far.

image: KGI Securities

Reports in the Korea Herald suggest that LG Display will begin shipping OLED panels for the new device in the second half of 2018. While LG panels will be used for the iPhone XL, Samsung will remain the primary supplier of OLED panels for the smaller models. Earlier this year, claims made the rounds that Apple was paying LG £1.99 billion for its OLED production lines to become exclusively dedicated to iPhone screens.

Tech analyst Ming-Chi Kuo of KGI Securities claims Apple has ditched the home button in all three of its upcoming models in favour of its FaceID system. According to Mr Kuo, the tech giant is also working on a lower cost handset with a 6.1inch screen that will use Apple’s LCD technology instead of OLED screens.