Despite one vocal doubter, it’s safe to say we know a lot about Apple’s iPhone 11 range. This includes the biggest upgrades, the most controversial changes and the true oddities. And now Apple has leaked crucial new information.

Inevitably, this ‘accident’ will be questioned because Apple has a track record of similar convenient blunders at this time of year (1,2,3). But I suspect this one is genuine. Why? Because the iPhone 11 was just benchmarked and I can’t imagine Apple would have wanted anyone to see these numbers.

Picked up by the ever-excellent MacRumors, we learn that the iPhone 11 only achieves single and multi-core scores of 5415 and 11,294 on Geekbench. The former is just 12% higher than the iPhone XS while the latter shows no tangible improvement whatsoever. This despite Geekbench showing the iPhone 11’s new A13 chipset is clocked at a higher 2.66GHz Vs 2.49GHz from last year’s A12.

RelatedPosts No Content Available

Interestingly, this modest improvement also comes despite the iPhone 11 (which, somewhat confusingly, will be the iPhone XR2 thanks to Apple’s bizarre new branding) has stepped up from 3GB to 4GB of RAM. Meanwhile, low L1 and L2 cache scores are likely explained by Geekbench’s tendency to incorrectly identify Apple’s A chip cache, so I expect they come from the high-efficiency cores.