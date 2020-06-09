Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan has announced that ride-hailing ojek (motorcycle taxi) drivers are allowed to transport passengers again starting on Monday.

The drivers were previously only permitted to transport goods while large-scale social restrictions (PSBB) were in effect in the capital, in accordance with Health Ministerial Regulation No. 9/2020 on PSBB implementation guidelines.

Anies also issued a decree on June 5, which contains guidelines for app-based ojek drivers to operate during the PSBB.

“[Ride-hailing ojek passenger transportation services] begin operating on June 8, 2020,” the decree stipulates.

Drivers, however, are not allowed to operate in 62 out of more than 2,700 community units (RW) across the capital where restrictions will remain in place as a result of their higher rates of COVID-19 infection as the city is set to enforce local-scale social restrictions (PSBL).

Drivers are also required to use personal protective equipment when transporting passengers, with masks and hand sanitizer at minimum. They are also required to maintain cleanliness by disinfecting their motorcycles and helmets after transporting passengers.

Two-Wheel Action Movement (Garda) ojek association leader Igun Wicaksono said the drivers were ready to apply COVID-19 health protocols, hoping other regions in Greater Jakarta would also immediately allow drivers to transport passengers.

“We hope [the app companies] will immediately reactivate their passenger transportation services in other parts of Greater Jakarta,” he said as quoted by kompas.com on Monday.

The association, he said, had raised drivers’ awareness on how to prevent virus transmission when transporting passengers, calling on passengers to bring their own helmets to avoid the potential spread of COVID-19.

“We will continue to raise awareness and encourage the implementation of health protocols so drivers and passengers will both apply the protocols.”