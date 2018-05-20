Anwar Ibrahim’s Jakarta visit packed with media interviews

Malaysia politician Anwar Ibrahim has arrived in Indonesia to meet former president BJ Habibie, but he also has a schedule packed with media interviews.

Anwar, who had just been released from prison after the victory of foe-turn-friend Mahathir Mohamad in a shock election, landed in Jakarta on Sunday morning.

According to an official statement from Pakatan Harapan (Alliance of Hope), the ruling coalition of which Anwar is the leader, aside from meeting Habibie this afternoon, Anwar is scheduled to have a press conference and then one-on-one interviews with seven media outlets, including Kompas TV and Metro TV, in addition to Australia-based ABC TV.

Later in the afternoon, he is scheduled to have iftar (breaking-of-the-fast meal) with Habibie and in the evening, a meeting with Malaysian businesspeople in Indonesia.