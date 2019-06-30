Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim reiterated today that he was not obsessed with the prime minister’s post. Anwar said he had no conflicts with Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad over the transition of the premiership, and the 93-year-old statesman should be given room to administer the country well.

“The issue of the transition of power from Dr Mahathir to me is a problem for others but it is not a problem for me. (I) do not dispute that there are tricks by people around Dr Mahathir or me, who are trying to disturb or shake (the administration). (They) should not disturb,” Anwar said in his speech during the opening ceremony of Wisma Keadilan at Bayan Baru here today.

Anwar, who is also Port Dickson member of parliament, admitted that he was hurt by news reports purportedly pitting him against Dr Mahathir over the issue.

“I am sometimes offended by the writings (in the media) on the issue of Dr Mahathir and me. I am not obsessed (with the position) because if it is fated, then it will definitely happen. (The) mandate (on my prime ministership) will only be effective if that is what the majority of the people of the country want,” he said, adding that there were no plans to hasten or delay the transition of power.

Anwar said the focus now should be on ensuring that the promises made by Pakatan Harapan during the last general election were fulfilled.

“What is important is that PH is still on track to taking care of democracy, eliminating corruption and rejecting abuse of power. Space should be given wholly to Dr Mahathir to navigate Malaysia in its tough times,” he said.

Anwar also said that the political climate has to be stable to generate economic growth in the country as investors have to be confident with the country before they decide to invest.

“To me, this is important and I do not have a reason to dispute (Dr Mahathir’s) or my sincerity,” he said.

Anwar also said he was baffled by media reports on a supposed split in PH.

“I do not deny that there is a difference of opinion and they sometimes forget that difference of opinion is reflective of democracy.

“We have to give space for people to have a different opinion and express criticism, including criticism against me, but once we have to reach a consensus, we have to mind the rules and discipline,” he said.

