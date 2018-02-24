Anies remains tight-lipped after being reported to police

Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan has declined to comment on a community organization’s police report against his decision to allow hundreds of street vendors to occupy Jl. Jatibaru Raya near Tanah Abang textile market in Central Jakarta.

Anies responded to reporters’ questions with a smile and a succinct, “I don’t have any comments [on the report].”

The governor implemented the road closure in December, but has yet to discuss the move at length with the media or the public; nor has he answered questions and suggestions.

The Jakarta Police’s traffic division has asked him to reconsider the regulation and open the road once more to motorists. Anies, has yet to respond to the request, saying only that “the recommendation has been received, but we have yet to follow up on it”.

Jakarta Police Traffic Management director Sr. Comr. Halim Pagarra has even urged reporters to keep reminding the governor about the issue.

Halim reminded the governor about Law No.22/2009 on traffic and land transportation, which stipulates that the police must be involved in any decision about the use of roads.

“Basically, according to the law, permission on road utilization must come from the police,” Halim said.

On Thursday night, community organization Cyber Indonesia reported Anies to the Jakarta Police over the road closure, saying that the move violated Law No. 38/2004 on roads.

Violating the law could lead to 18 months’ imprisonment and a Rp 1.5 billion (US$105,000) fine.