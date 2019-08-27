For the last few months, there’s been endless speculation regarding Android Q’s name. Ever since Android 1.5 Cupcake, every version of Android has had a tasty dessert name to accompany it. With Android Q, however, things are changing. Google is officially done with dessert names and is instead shifting to a simpler numerical naming scheme. As such, Android Q’s official name is simply “Android 10.”

For the first time since 2014, Google’s refreshing the Android brand’s look and feel, consisting of a redesigned logo that prominently features a green robot head. Whenever you see the Android logo text, you’ll now also see that little robot. While it’s cool to see that Google is putting such a big focus on Android’s robot friend, its head is the only part that’s sticking around — the rest of its body is gone for good.

Android as an operating system is staying the same, but its image is changing quite drastically. The logo is cleaner and more playful while dessert names are done for and being replaced by numbers. To get a more in-depth look at what’s going on here, be sure to check out both of Andrew’s articles on this subject.

A public beta is now live for multiple Android phones