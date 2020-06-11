An anarchist group named Lorenzo Orsetti Anarchist Brigade claims sabotage act that targeting Amazon in North California, United States. On anarchist website, 325.nostate.net, the group says they “chose to sneak into one of Amazon’s parking areas and slash the tires of eight delivery vans”.

No detail information where and when exactly the sabotage act takes place. Amazon has many facilites in North California. Among others are in Charlotte, Durham, Garner, High Point, Kannapolis and Kernersville.

Furthermore the group also claims that besides for the sheer pleasure of feeling alive, the tire-slashing attack is also meant as an act of solidarity regarding Amazon workers’ coronavirus protest started in the end of March demanding safer working condition.

As they write on the website ”Amazon claims to provide a safe future for society all the while continuing to put its lowest paid employees in danger of infection, biding their time until they can eliminate those positions completely and replace them with automation and robots.”

According to the website, this is the third anarchist attacks in 2020 against Jeff Bezos-owned company. The first one is on 16 February 2020 and the second one is in early May 2020. Both happened in Los Angeles but committed by different anarchist groups.

Citing anti-capitalist as anarchist nature in the sabotage act, Lorenzo Orsetti Brigade is named after an Italian-born anarchist fighter who died in March 2019 during battle against ISIS jihadists in Baghouz, Syria.

Before Lorenzo Orsetti decided to join Yekîneyên Parastina Gel (YPG/Syrian Kurds People Protection Unit) in 2017, he worked for different luxurious restaurants in Florence, Italy.

”I’m tired of serving food to the rich,” Lorenzo told his friends.