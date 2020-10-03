Coronavirus pandemic has changed people lifestyle completely, earlier people use to socialize, play games, travel and do other activities to entertain themself, but post-COVID the entertainment has narrowed down to smartphones and gadgets. Most of us are indulged in mobile games that have given a download surge to a lot of games, which were launched years back on Android and iOS platforms.

A majority of the crowd turned to PUBG Mobile, but later the Indian government banned the game seeking security concerns. Now the online multiplayer game Among Us has recently gained popularity among the games, especially among the smartphone gamers.

RelatedPosts No Content Available

Among Us Tops Global Downloads Of Mobile Gaming

Among Us is developed by Innersloth game developing company, the game was launched back in June 2018 and now it’s getting huge online traffic. According to the Sensor Tower report, mobile games has witnessed a 28 percent year-on-year growth in the last quarter of 2020. The reports suggest that in Q3 14.2 billion games were downloaded by the users across Apple and Google app stores.

Reportedly, Among Us has topped the list in downloads for the third quarter of 2020. The game title has witnessed more than 13 times download in Q3 2020 as compared to 2019. According to the report the game has recorded more than 85 million downloads in August and September month only on smartphones. On Google Play Store the game has recorded over 100 Million downloads.

Following Among US Scribble Rider from Voodoo and My Talking Tom Friends by Outfit 7 limited secure second and third position on the list. Both the games were launched at the starting of this year.

Gameplay Issues with Among Us

I have played the game on PC and Android device both, during my testing I haven’t witnessed any issue with the game on the smartphone, but on PC there’s a bit of server problem. As per my experience, I have witnessed very high ping and in most of the gameplay, the servers were not that supportive. Most of the time I was returning the main menu at the starting of the game.

This might be because of too many users playing the same game. Initially, I thought that it’s my bad internet connection so I tried different internet connection to play the game, however, didn’t see any difference.