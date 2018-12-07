Amir’s Malaysia visit to focus more on economic cooperation

Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani arrived yesterday evening in Kuala Lumpur on a working visit to Malaysia. H H the Amir was welcomed upon arrival at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Malaysia, Saifuddin Abdullah, Qatar’s Ambassador to Malaysia Fahad Mohammed Kafood and members of the Qatari Embassy.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Malaysia described H H the Amir’s working visit to Malaysia and his talks with the Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Malaysia, Dr Mahathir Mohamad, as an excellent opportunity for both leaders to discuss bilateral matters, as well as exchange views on a range of international issues of common concern and mutual interests.

In a press release issued yesterday, the Malaysian Foreign Ministry said that H H the Amir is scheduled to have a meeting with Prime Minister of Malaysia, followed by a session of official talks in the presence of the accompanying delegation of H H the Amir and a number of senior Malaysian officials.

This visit will mark the first official meeting between H H the Amir and Prime Minister of Malaysia since Dr Mahathir took office in May. In a statement issued yesterday, Ambassador of Malaysia to Qatar, Dato Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin, said that the visit of H H the Amir will further enhance bilateral ties between the two countries which is currently at its highest level. He said overall the visit shall focus more on economic cooperation between Malaysia and Qatar.

“Total trade between Malaysia and Qatar has increased by two-fold in 10 years, from $320m in 2007 to $670m in 2017. I believe that with the current warm and close bilateral relations at the political level will provide an excellent and strong foundation for a more active and meaningful economic cooperation,” he said. The ambassador expressed appreciation on the opportunities and confidence given by the Qatar to Malaysian companies participating in various Qatari development projects.

“I must admit that the Doha-based Malaysian companies such as Gamuda, WCT Engineering, Muhibbah Engineering, Eversendai, Malaysia Airport Consultancy Services and Holiday Villa Hotel look forward to participate in more development projects in Qatar,” he said.

“Under the new administration, Malaysia would like to continue encouraging Qatari businesses to invest in Malaysia, particularly in new growth areas in both the manufacturing and services sectors,” he added.

He said that the current state of bilateral relations between Malaysia and Qatar is at its highest level as manifested by the exchange of high level visits.