Amien Rais to Meet Rizieq Shihab in Saudi Arabia

TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – Chairman of the Board of Trustees of National Mandate Party (PAN) Amien Rais has flown to Mecca, Saudi Arabia, to perform Umrah (Islamic pilgrimage) with his son who is also PAN politician Hanafi Rais, the 212 alumni brotherhood (PA 212) head Slamet Maarif, the Prosperous Justice Party (PKS) politician Aboe Bakar Al-Habsyi, and Garda 212 head Ansufri Idrus Sambo.

Tempo received a photo before their departure showing Amien Rais and others held up the index finger.

According to PA 212 spokesman Novel Bamukmin, the trip of Amien Rais and several politicians along with 212 alumni was aimed to perform umrah and meet Rizieq Shihab in Mecca.

“He [Amien Rais] will deliver the meeting minutes of 212 National Meeting yesterday,” said Novel via a phone call on Friday, June 1. In the meeting, Rizieq Shihab was suggested to run in 2019 Presidential Election.

Aside from Rizieq Shihab, the meeting recommended several names including Prabowo, West Nusa Tenggara Governor Tuan Guru Bajang Zainul Majdi, the Moon and Star Party (PBB) chairman Yusril Ihza Mahendra, PAN chairman Zulkifli Hasan as presidential or vice presidential candidate.

Previously, the plan of Amien Rais’s departure to Mecca was conveyed by Gerindra Party deputy chairman Fadli Zon. He said Amien Rais would perform umrah with Prabowo Subianto and several cadres of PKS on June 1, and there would be a chance to meet Rizieq Shihab.