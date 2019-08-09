The ruling was announced on Wednesday, preventing contacts between the US government bodies and Huawei, as well as China’s ZTE, Hytera Communications Corporation, Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Company, and Dahua Technology Company, AFP reported. The move came after Huawei overtook Apple as the world’s second most prolific smartphone producer.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying reacted to the move in an online statement, saying, “The abuse of state power by the United States to unscrupulously and deliberately throw mud at and suppress specific Chinese enterprises seriously undermines the image of the United States and its own interests.”

“We firmly support the relevant Chinese companies in taking up legal weapons to safeguard their legitimate rights and interests,” she noted.

Washington accuses Huawei and its fellow colossi of serving China’s intelligence work.

The companies unanimously spurn the claim, while Huawei is about to challenge the most recent move against it in federal court. The US has already launched a bid to “blacklist” the company, but issued it a “reprieve” in May, apparently out of fears of a sweeping economic backlash. The US’s punitive measures targeting the Chinese telecom sector come against the backdrop of Washington’s bid to impose its own conditions on trade with Beijing. Washington has already begun levying additional tariffs on hundreds of billions of dollars worth of US-headed Chinese commodities.

Most recently, US President Donald Trump announced new tariffs on another $300 billion in Chinese imports and formally accused Beijing of manipulating its currency in favor of economic gains.

Source : Press TV