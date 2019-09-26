The costs associated with being politically active may go beyond time, effort and money, as previously thought. A new study released Wednesday suggests the cost of politics includes “friends, relatives, sanity, and health.”

The results of the study, published in the peer-reviewed journal PLOS One, suggest younger people and men are more likely to see negative health effects, like stress or fatigue, due to being politically aware than older people or women.

Politically right-leaning people reported fewer negative health effects related to politics than people who lean left.

Based on the data, the study estimates nearly 94 million American adults are stressed by politics, 44 million have lost sleep due to politics and 28.5 million have experienced adverse physical health effects because of politics.

Overall, the negative costs observed in the study tended to be associated with socio-demographic traits such as age, employment and gender; political attitudes; and level of political engagement.

The study’s authors used data gathered by YouGov from a representative sample of American adults from March 15 to 20, 2017.